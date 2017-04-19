Drinking TEA helps fight dementia?

A new study showing the healing properties of ‘tea’.

Those who drank tea daily – regardless of what kind of tea as long as it was freshly brewed — reduced their risk of cognitive decline by 50%. Participants who carried the gene associated with Alzheimer’s disease saw a diminished risk of cognitive impairment by up to 86%. BTW: This finding held regardless of the type of tea that one drank— e.g. black, green, oolong. As long as the tea leaves had been freshly brewed, consuming tea was found to help protect the brain. https://goo.gl/B3xBQX