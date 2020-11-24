‘Drift’. Your worst enemy during the pandemic?

Search
Verne Hill Nov 24, 2020

Your Group’s Worst Enemy in COVID-19 – 5 Things to do About it

by Ken Braddy Jr

Drift. It is your group’s worst enemy in COVID-19. In fact, it is your church’s worst enemy. Drift is almost imperceptible when it is taking place. That is what makes it so dangerous.

A pair of pilots flew 297 passengers from New Zealand to Antarctica on a sightseeing journey. They were supposed to see beautiful mountain ranges and all kinds of wonderful topography. They did – right up to the moment the plane flew into the side of a mountain. It was later determined that the pilot’s flight calculations were off by 2 degrees. Just 2 degrees. And that slight amount of drift caused them to fly straight to their deaths. It doesn’t take much drift to create a terrible situation.

 

There are people in your group and in your church who are drifting away from your group, your church, and perhaps drifting away from the faith. To fight the drift taking place in COVID-19, you have several options:

 

Contact the people on your group’s ministry list regularly. It is awkward to reach out to people on your group’s ministry list who’ve been absent for an extended period of time. The only way to fight the awkwardness is to make sure the awkwardness doesn’t happen in the first place. If absent group members are contacted quickly, they’ll be less likely to drift away.

 

Organize your group into Care Groups. Group leaders should not feel the pressure of doing it all. Delegate the shepherding function to other leaders in your group who can become responsible for serving small groups within your group. Care Group leaders can do the bulk of the heavy lifting and help keep absent group members feeling connected to the larger group.

 

Don’t hang a label on absent members. Your group members who are drifting are precious to the Lord. They should also be precious to you and your fellow group members. Don’t let anyone look down on them – they may have legitimate reasons for being absent during COVID-19. Which leads me to my last point…

 

Welcome them back warmly. Extend grace to your “drifters.” Some will feel awkward and will wonder how they will be received if they show up again in the group. Encourage them to come back, welcome them warmly, and let them know they are welcome.

 

Provide a study guide for every group member. Give them a tool to help them stay engaged in God’s Word daily. It is one way to fight the drift away from Bible study with the group.

 

Ken Braddy Jr | November 24, 2020 at 7:00 am | Categories: Sunday School | URL: https://wp.me/pYWvT-211

     

 

http://kenbraddy.com/2020/11/24/your-groups-worst-enemy-in-covid-19-and-5-things-to-do-about-it/
