The site Reviews.org has the perfect job for you. The product review service is choosing one lucky applicant as this year’s “Chief Holiday Cheermeister,” a gig that requires you to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days.You have to complete a brief survey with your thoughts on each film, and after you’ve finished all 25, you’ll receive $2,500 as compensation for your hard work. To apply, you must be at least 18 years old. *The application is open through Friday, December 4.
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/637023/watch-christmas-movies-get-paid?
- Dream job if you LOVE watching Christmas movies - November 24, 2020