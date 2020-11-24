Dream job if you LOVE watching Christmas movies

The site Reviews.org has the perfect job for you. The product review service is choosing one lucky applicant as this year’s “Chief Holiday Cheermeister,” a gig that requires you to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days.You have to complete a brief survey with your thoughts on each film, and after you’ve finished all 25, you’ll receive $2,500 as compensation for your hard work. To apply, you must be at least 18 years old. *The application is open through Friday, December 4.

