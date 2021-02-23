Dream Job: Get paid to sleep in 5 different locations?

Do YOU sleep well in hotels?

A health advice website is offering $2,000 for a “dream job” that involves actual dreams: getting paid to sleep for five nights in different locations, including a five-star resort.

Sleep Standards, a website dedicated to dispensing sleep health advice and reviews of sleep-aid products, said it is seeking a candidate to help the site “learn more about the influence of environmental factors on the quality of sleep.” All expenses will be paid by the website and the chosen candidate will receive $2,000 for their snoozing services.

Applications are being accepted through March 30, 2021. Apply here: https://sleepstandards.com/dream-job-2021/

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2021/02/18/Website-offers-2000-for-dream-job-five-nights-of-sleeping/1131613680853/