Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tournament supporting Footbridge ministries happening this Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9 am – Noon. Location: Tanglewood Park – Par 3 course
No entry fee. Lunch provided. Prizes. 336.774.3001
Tax deductible donations to Footbridge Ministries encouraged!!
footbridge.org/tournament
What is Footbridge?
“A footbridge connects two points over an obstacle.”
Connecting people in NEED with people who CARE!
Dental and Medical Missions
Continuing Education Missions
Witnessing firsthand the consequences of inadequate medical care and the lack of educational opportunities around the globe has driven us to take action in the name of Jesus. This drive led to the creation of Footbridge, and we hope to introduce you to both the ministries of Footbridge and the opportunities you have to partner with us to make a difference.
Our mission is to impact lives with the love of Jesus. Working through the indigenous church to:
Connect doctors and medical professionals from all fields of the healthcare world (dental, medical, eye, specialty, etc.) and education professionals to mission trips among the world’s poor, in order to help meet their physical and spiritual needs, and
Provide access to educational opportunities to nationals that they might carry on the expansion of Christ’s work in their community.
footbridge.org/home
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tourney supporting Footbridge Ministries - May 19, 2021
- Need help with your rent? - May 19, 2021
- NCHE Homeschool Conference May 27-29, 2021 - May 18, 2021