Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tourney supporting Footbridge Ministries

Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tournament supporting Footbridge ministries happening this Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9 am – Noon. Location: Tanglewood Park – Par 3 course

No entry fee. Lunch provided. Prizes. 336.774.3001

Tax deductible donations to Footbridge Ministries encouraged!!

footbridge.org/tournament

What is Footbridge?

“A footbridge connects two points over an obstacle.”

Connecting people in NEED with people who CARE!

Dental and Medical Missions

Continuing Education Missions

Witnessing firsthand the consequences of inadequate medical care and the lack of educational opportunities around the globe has driven us to take action in the name of Jesus. This drive led to the creation of Footbridge, and we hope to introduce you to both the ministries of Footbridge and the opportunities you have to partner with us to make a difference.

Our mission is to impact lives with the love of Jesus. Working through the indigenous church to:

Connect doctors and medical professionals from all fields of the healthcare world (dental, medical, eye, specialty, etc.) and education professionals to mission trips among the world’s poor, in order to help meet their physical and spiritual needs, and

Provide access to educational opportunities to nationals that they might carry on the expansion of Christ’s work in their community.

footbridge.org/home