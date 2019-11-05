“The Donut Guy” is back in business in Minnesota?

There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years.

On Monday, the WBFJ Morning Show mentioned this story about ‘The Donut Guy’. That enterprising college student 21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez who would drive – 4 hours one way – from Minnesota to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts – then RESOLD them in the Twin Cities area. Last week, Krispy Kreme corporate warning Jayson to stop reselling their donuts. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/krispy-kreme-orders-student-to-halt-doughnut-resale-service/article_cc80069c-41d5-53ce-85b8-6222db82183b.html

Follow up: “The Donut Guy” is back in business.

Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, said he has worked out a deal with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts that will allow him to sell their product in Minnesota.

Gonzalez said in a Facebook post. “They (Krispy Kreme) want to ensure I become an independent operator and make sure the brand is represented well.”

Gonzalez had been running Krispy Kreme doughnuts in from Iowa since April to sell to Minnesota customers to put himself through college at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Win…Win…Win!

https://www.twincities.com/2019/11/04/krispy-kreme-relents-the-donut-guy-is-back-in-business/