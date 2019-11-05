Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog “The Donut Guy” is back in business in Minnesota?

“The Donut Guy” is back in business in Minnesota?

Verne HillNov 05, 2019Comments Off on “The Donut Guy” is back in business in Minnesota?

Like

There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years.

On Monday, the WBFJ Morning Show mentioned this story about ‘The Donut Guy’.  That enterprising college student 21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez who would drive  – 4 hours one way – from Minnesota to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts – then RESOLD them in the Twin Cities area. Last week, Krispy Kreme corporate warning Jayson to stop reselling their donuts.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/krispy-kreme-orders-student-to-halt-doughnut-resale-service/article_cc80069c-41d5-53ce-85b8-6222db82183b.html

Follow up: “The Donut Guy” is back in business.

Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, said he has worked out a deal with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts that will allow him to sell their product in Minnesota.

Gonzalez said in a Facebook post. “They (Krispy Kreme) want to ensure I become an independent operator and make sure the brand is represented well.”

Gonzalez had been running Krispy Kreme doughnuts in from Iowa since April to sell to Minnesota customers to put himself through college at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.   Win…Win…Win!

https://www.twincities.com/2019/11/04/krispy-kreme-relents-the-donut-guy-is-back-in-business/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMunicipal Election Day (Nov 5)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

ABS: FREE Bibles and the Kanye connection…

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

Municipal Election Day (Nov 5)

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

Lipton REALI-TEAS

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
5
Tue
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 5 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
10:00 am Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market @ North Gate Plaza (Winston-Salem)
Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market @ North Gate Plaza (Winston-Salem)
Nov 5 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market is open every Tuesday 10-2 http://www.seed2seed.org/ 484.463.7697
Nov
6
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 6 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes