Don’t mistake your stimulus money for junk mail!

Verne HillJan 15, 2021

Millions of Americans will be getting their second stimulus check – on prepaid debit cards.

The IRS explaining that the VISA debit cards are arriving in a white envelope from “Economic Impact Payment Card,” and the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal “prominently” displayed. The card inside should have VISA on the front with the issuing bank, MetaBank, on the back with details of how to activate the card inside the envelope.

Check the details.

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/nation-world/second-coronavirus-stimulus-payment-mailed-with-visa-debit-cards-and-checks/

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
