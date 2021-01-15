Don’t mistake your stimulus money for junk mail!

Millions of Americans will be getting their second stimulus check – on prepaid debit cards.
The IRS explaining that the VISA debit cards are arriving in a white envelope from “Economic Impact Payment Card,” and the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal “prominently” displayed. The card inside should have VISA on the front with the issuing bank, MetaBank, on the back with details of how to activate the card inside the envelope.
Check the details.
https://www.wltx.com/article/news/nation-world/second-coronavirus-stimulus-payment-mailed-with-visa-debit-cards-and-checks/
