Reality: 85% of the nation is facing temperatures below freezing this morning.

List: Don’t leave these items in your car during the polar vortex…

Can you leave your cellphone in your car?

Apple advises against storing the iPhone or iPad at temperatures below minus 4 degrees, and they shouldn’t be operated at temperatures lower than 32 degrees. Lithium-ion batteries popular in cellphones are the most vulnerable component to cold.

Can you leave soda in your car?

Water expands when it freezes. And for canned liquids under pressure, that can mean explosion. The freeze temperature for Coca Cola is 30 degrees.

Can you leave your medication in the car?

Some medicines, including insulin, can lose their effectiveness if they freeze.

As a general rule, any liquid medication in a suspended stated (i.e., it must be shaken before use) will be adversely affected if frozen. The best advice is to contact your pharmacist if you have questions.

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/weather/2019/01/29/polar-vortex-2019-cold-weather-car-cell-phone-iowa-vehicle-food-drinks-soda-beer-des-moines-ames/2711613002/

BTW: The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Wednesday in portions of at least 10 states due to the crippling cold of the polar vortex. No mail will be delivered in parts of Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/29/polar-vortex-halts-u-s-mail-parts-midwest/2716080002/