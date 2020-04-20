Don’t fall for stimulus check ‘myths’ on the internet

Is my stimulus check taxable income? (no)

Do I have to pay the stimulus money back? (no)

The $2 trillion stimulus bill that authorized direct checks to millions of Americans is a sprawling and complicated piece of legislation — true story.

But here’s another true story: your money is yours to save, spend, invest or donate because it’s not a loan Uncle Sam is expecting you to pay back.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/do-i-have-to-pay-back-my-1200-stimulus-check-dont-fall-for-these-five-myths-about-the-stimulus-payments-2020-04-18

But what if you haven’t received your stimulus check?? Some reasons…

You didn’t file a tax return for 2018 or 2019.

Or you filed one but didn’t get a refund

Your money went to an old bank account You’re still waiting on a physical check

https://www.journalnow.com/business/investment/personal-finance/3-reasons-your-stimulus-payment-may-be-delayed/

Where’s my stimulus check? The IRS has a link to help…

The IRS has launching a tool that will provide the status of a payment, including the date it’s scheduled to be deposited or mailed. www.irs.gov/eip

2020 Stimulus Check Calculator. See how much you should receive https://turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check/\

Helpful Links: http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

https://www.irs.gov/

