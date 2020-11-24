TECH: Don’t allow your smart speaker ruin Christmas

Alexa is a devoted ‘virtual assistant’ who never sleeps and is ALWAYS ready to announce the day’s news, weather and many other things – but when it comes to secret shopping for the holidays – sometimes less information is best?

Example: Imagine hanging out with the kids at home when Alexa blurts out that a plush new dog bed – perfect for the puppy they don’t have yet – has been shipped or is at your doorstep! Don’t worry. Thanks to a setting in the Alexa app.

Here’s what you can do…

Open the Alexa app

Access Settings

Select Notifications

Open Amazon Shopping

Find the section “Let Alexa say or show titles for items you’ve ordered” and uncheck “For items in delivery updates.” Some users may not have to open Amazon Shopping and instead simply toggle off Alexa and Dash shopping notifications.

BTW: You may want to test out the new settings by saying, “Alexa, where’s my stuff” to see what happens. If the response is limited to delivery and purchase dates, you should be good to go.

https://myfox8.com/news/how-to-keep-alexa-from-ruining-the-surprise-when-gifts-are-delivered/