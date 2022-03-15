Donors Needed: Local Blood Drives

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is really simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org to find a blood drive near you!

Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.