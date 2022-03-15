Donors Needed: Local Blood Drives

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is really simple.
Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*
Weigh at least 110 pounds.
Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.
*Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org to find a blood drive near you!
Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
