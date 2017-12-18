Search
Donation: Organizations accepting used medical equipment

Verne HillDec 18, 2017

Senior Services of Winston-Salem has recently updated the list of personal care items and supplies that the organization is able to accept as donations from the community.

*NOTE: Senior Services is no longer able to accept donated medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and canes. There are a number of other community organizations and resources who can put these types of donations to good use:

 

Cancer Services will accept a variety of home health items and equipment. Donated items will then be available for loan. Call 336-760-9983

Most Goodwill retail locations will not accept donated bathroom equipment, but most other items may be accepted and made available for purchase. Call 336-724-3621

Rescue Mission accepts a variety of medical equipment but mostly mobility aids. Donated equipment will then be available for purchase in their thrift stores. Call 336-723-1848

Salvation Army will accept a variety of donated medical equipment. Donated equipment will then be available for purchase in their thrift stores. Call 336-722-8721

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville will accept a variety of home health items and equipment. Please call at 336-996-6696 before making a donation. Donated items will then be available for loan for Kernersville area residents.

To read more about these changes and see a full list of donation sites and lending closets in our community please visit www.seniorservicesinc.org.

You can also call Senior Services’ Help Line at 336-724-2040

Email helpline@seniorservicesinc.org.

 

Senior Services:  The list of accepted and most needed items includes supplies such as disposable diapers, under pads, and booster pads; personal care items such as shampoo, soap, lotion, mouth care items, razors and shaving cream; and nutritional items such as Boost, Ensure and Glucerna. It is important that these items be unopened and not expired. Any items donated to Senior Services will go directly toward meeting the needs of current Senior Services program participants.

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal  https://goo.gl/aDcVCY

 

