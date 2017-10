Winston-Salem: Heidi’s Uniform and Hi Athletic parking lot at 1418 S Stratford Road in Winston-Salem this Saturday (Oct 21) from 10 am – 7pm. Sponsored by ‘Piedmont Triad UNITED for Puerto Rico’ Details on the News Blog!

Donation event: Helping Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico

Please help us with desperately needed items:

Bottled Water

Over the Counter Medicines

Baby Formula & Food, Baby Wipes

Batteries all sizes

Deodorant: Men & Women

Shampoo & Soap

Tooth Brush & Tooth paste

First Aid Items

Feminine Products

Flashlights

Waterproof Gloves

Brooms & Mops

Cleaning Wipes, Disposable Gloves & Garbage Bags

Children & Adult Diapers

Mosquito Repellent

Hand Sanitizers

Canned Food: Meat, Tuna, Soup, etc

Non-Refrigerating Milk: Canned, Powdered, Evaporated Milk

Dog & Cat Food

Gasoline Containers/Cans (Red)

Granola Bars

Disposable Tableware

Ramen Soup

Dry Food

Rice

Can Openers

Solar Lights

Candles

& MORE !!!

These are the most requested items at this time please check back periodically for additional items to be added.

If you would like to join in our efforts please contact us:

Email:

piedmonttriadUNITEDPRMX@gmail.com

Gila C. Muñiz

(336) 987-1975

Michele Valladares Torres

(786) 273-2586