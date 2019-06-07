DONATE: Give hope to starving kids in Somalia

Praise: Over 1,100 kids in Somalia have been given ‘hope’ by 10am Friday morning. Thank You 💜

Still, the need is great…

A UN representative recently stated that “2 million Somalis could die by end of summer if international aid doesn’t come soon”

Your gift of $11 dollars provides one child in Somalia with a month’s supply of emergency nutrition packets thru World Concern.

Update: The deadly drought in Somalia continues…

Somalia is currently in one of the driest seasons on record in over 35 years. A UN emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.

Somalia, a country located in the Horn of Africa, borders Ethiopia to the west and Kenya to the southwest. Somalia ranks among the ten poorest countries in the world. It is estimated that 43% of the population live in extreme poverty (existing on less than $1 dollar a day). Over half of the Somalian labor force is unemployed…

*Sobering: The 2010-12 famine is believed to have killed more than a quarter-million Somalis, half of them younger than age 5.

