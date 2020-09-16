‘Dolls on Mission’ Workshop this Saturday, Sept 19

Dolls on Mission is hosting an in-person workshop this Saturday, Sept 19 from 9am to 1pm at River Oaks Community Church, in Clemmons.
Registration is requested by emailing Leslie Van Noy leslie4him@yahoo.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
NOTE: Dolls on Mission is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for September!
