Dodger fans “emptied honeymoon savings” to be at World Series!

When Marcus Flores fell in love with Roxanne Garcia, he knew something would have to happen. He’d have to become a die-hard Dodgers fan, just like her. The couple from McAllen, Texas, held up a handmade sign while attending Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park that read:

“We emptied our honeymoon savings to be here (at the World Series)!”

Marcus and Roxanne are engaged, and the wedding is in January. But seriously, the couple has been saving up for a honeymoon trip to Thailand. But that will have to wait. “We figured we could have a honeymoon whenever. Why not use what we’d saved for World Series tickets?”

BTW: Marcus is fine with delaying the honeymoon. He owns a gym and is a professional trainer — that’s how he met his soon-to-be-wife. And January is a busy time, when people make their New Year’s resolutions and hit the treadmills.

So, the honeymoon (trip) will have to wait… But taking your fiancé to the World Series to see her favorite tram…PRICELESS! https://goo.gl/nBTQ4t