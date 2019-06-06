Search
‘The DIY Guide to Building a Family That Lasts’

Verne HillJun 06, 2019

The DIY Guide to Building a Family That Lasts:  12 Tools for Improving Your Home Life”

 In the book, Dr Warden and Dr Chapman play off of the home improvement metaphor in fun, relate-able ways to encourage families.   It’s packed full of amazingly practical advice on how to improve life in your home! (And really any other relationship in your life) 

Is it really possible to have the home life you want with the people you love?

The most exciting part of any home improvement show is the big reveal—that moment when a drab, run-down house becomes a breathtaking new home. What if you could have that with your home life?

That’s what the DIY Guide is all about. In it, you’ll find practical tools for transforming your home life and dramatically improving your family’s culture from Shannon Warden and Dr. Gary Chapman, author of the New York Times #1 Bestseller The 5 Love Languages®. Each chapter teaches you a new home life skill and pairs it with a home improvement metaphor that makes it fun and easy to remember.

You can’t hire a contractor for this work, but if you’re willing to put in the sweat equity (hard work), you’ll see results fast.

 Dr Shannon Warden – Founder of ‘Repurposed Life Ministries’, a Licensed Professional Counselor with her PhD in counseling

Dr Gary Chapman-  NY Times Best Selling Author of  The 5 Love Languages

https://shannonwarden.com/

#DIYfamilybook

 

 

