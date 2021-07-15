Search
Diva Dignity Party supporting On Wings Like a Dove

Verne HillJul 15, 2021Comments Off on Diva Dignity Party supporting On Wings Like a Dove

Sandra Kearns, founder of ‘On Wings Like a Dove,’ shares more with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about a special event called ‘Diva Dignity Party’. Listen now…

Ladies, be part of the Diva Dignity Party this Sunday afternoon (July 18) from 3 to 5pm. In support of ‘On Wings Like a Dove’, ‘Encounter 1:11 Outreach Ministry’ is hosting the Diva Dignity Party
Reason: To bring awareness of these vital ministries and collect much needed personal hygiene supplies for those in need.
www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_but…_id=M7KBHDRTK96CQ

*Ms. Amber Martinez (with Ashes Ministry) will be sharing her incredible testimony of addiction to restoration.

*Refreshments will be available (strawberry lemonade and cupcakes will be served).

Location: 500 South Church Street
Parking is available on South Church Street, Bank Street or in the parking lots in front or on the side of the building.

The ministries…
“On Wings like a Dove” A Christ centered ministry for the loved ones of prodigals and prisoners. Encouraging families and prisoners to walk in the light and not the darkness. They also provide support to the prodigal and re-entry guidance to the ex-offender
Our mission at “On Wings like a Dove,” is to provide spiritual and emotional support to the families of prodigals & prisoners who have chosen to wander from the Father’s purpose and plan for their lives.
www.onwingslikeadove.com/ (336) 829-5060

Encounter 1:11 Outreach Ministry
Our purpose: To help those in the community by fulfilling their physical and spiritual needs. Our desire is for each child, individual, family touched by this ministry to grow in all facets of their lives.
www.facebook.com/E111OM/

 

Verne Hill

