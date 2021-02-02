Distracted Driving

More than 220 million people in the US subscribe to wireless services. Experts estimate that as many as 80% of those subscribers use their phones while driving.

People who use their cell phones to talk or text while driving are by far the most common reason for distracted driving accidents. In fact, the National Safety Council estimates that 26% of all car crashes involve cell phones.

A study by AAA revealed that electronics use is the leading source of distraction for teen drivers.

https://www.nsc.org/road/safety-topics/distracted-driving/cell-phone-distracted-driving

A bipartisan state Senate bill would ban use of hand-held cellphones and other wireless devices while driving. Senate Bill 20, titled “Hands Free NC,” was introduced last week. The bill, if signed into law by Governor Cooper, would go into effect July 1.

It’s the N.C. General Assembly’s second attempt at ban. North Carolina is among 48 states that already bans texting while driving. That law went into effect in 2009.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/bill-would-bar-use-of-hand-held-cellphones-while-driving-in-north-carolina-its-the/