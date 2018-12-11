Displaying ‘colored’ lights supporting good causes all year long?

The “Greenlight a Vet” program shows support for veterans by displaying a green light in your window or front porch. You can find more information on this program and how to participate at www.greenlightavet.com.

Project Bluelight: Displaying a ‘blue’ light is a way of showing appreciation for all those who serve in law enforcement (and to other first responders).

Project Bluelight began in 1988 in Philadelphia as a show of recognition for police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police explains on its web page, Project Bluelight has a threefold message:

–to memorialize the more than 19,000 men and women of law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice or been disabled in the line of duty;

-to honor those who remain in law enforcement while knowing the dangers and challenges of their duty;

-to show appreciation for officers who remain on duty during the holidays, when many businesses are closed.

Source: Ask SAM: Honoring police and veterans with Christmas lights

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-honoring-police-and-veterans-with-christmas-lights/article_8d90c24a-f6a2-5e06-8282-60d1e8b56c99.html