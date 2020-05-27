Disney to Reopen in July?

Breaking: Walt Disney World plans to re-open in July, in phases.

The Disney theme park in Florida plans to reopen Magic Kingdom on July 11 and

EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Disney’s Florida theme parks have been closed since March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other theme Parks announce re-openings…

*Answers in Genesis: Ark Encounter and Creation Museum both located in northern Kentucky plan to re-open on June 8 – with new safety measures in place.

*Universal Orlando plans to reopen to the public on June 5.

SeaWorld Orlando plans to re-open on June 11.

*NOTE: Disneyland and other California theme parks have not yet set a reopen date.

