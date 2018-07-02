Discounts and deals for Vets / active duty personel

Thank You for Your Service…

Businesses across the nation (and Triad) are showing veterans and active-duty military personnel a little love for Independence Day. Discounts and deals from Outback restaurant, Sam’s Club, Rack Room shoes, Home Depot, Lowes, Tractor Supply, Verizon and T-Mobile.

Check out the complete list on the News blog…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/07/01/fourth-july-2018-where-veterans-and-active-military-can-save/740907002/