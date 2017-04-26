Search
Dirty fashion Jeans??

Verne Hill Apr 26, 2017

Fashion retailer Nordstrom is offering a pair of ‘fashion’ jeans for just over $400 dollars ($425). The “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans” come literally ‘dirty’ with a “caked-on muddy coating.”

FYI: Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe is NOT impressed with faking ‘hard work’ or clothing.   https://goo.gl/6a3H2f

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
