THIS is the ‘dirtiest’ item in your purse (or wallet)?

According to a new study, our credit and debit cards are the most bacteria-covered things in our purses or wallets, even more so than the dollar bills or coins.
Credit cards in our pocket are even filthier than a public door handle and a NYC subway pole (yuck). How to clean your credit cards
*Swipe them with an antiseptic wipe after every few uses to prevent bacteria from building up. Or, according to Life Hacker, you can use a damp towel on each card before rubbing the magnetic strip with a rubber eraser to remove grime.
*Another option is to place your cards in a UV light sanitizer (the same ones that are popularly used to clean phones). They can reportedly remove up to 99.9% of potentially harmful bacteria that’s lurking on your cards. Pass the hand sanitizer!
https://www.reviewed.com/lifestyle/features/the-dirtiest-thing-in-your-purse-and-how-to-clean-it?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab
