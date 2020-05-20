What is different about Phase 2 compared to Phase 1?

The NC ‘Safer At Home’ Phase 2 runs through at least Friday, June 26.
This Phase 2 Executive Order #141 does the following:
• Lifts the Stay at Home Order and moves the state to a Safer at Home recommendation;
• Allows restaurants to open for on-premises dining with limits on occupancy, specific
requirements for disinfection of common spaces, and six feet between each group of
customers sitting at each table;
• Allows child care businesses to open to serve all children, as long as they follow state
health guidelines;
• Allows overnight camps to operate, following specific public health requirements and
guidance;
• Allows personal care, grooming, massage, and tattoo businesses to open with specific
requirements for disinfection of equipment, face coverings for the service providers, six
feet of distance between customers, and at 50 percent reduced occupancy;
• Allows indoor and outdoor pools to open with 50 percent reduced occupancy, following
specific public health requirements;
• Allows people to gather together for social purposes, so long as they do not exceed the
mass gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors; and
• Allows sporting and entertainment events to occur in large venues for broadcast to the
public, so long as the events occur in large venues and spectators are limited to the
mass gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
What stays the same in Phase 2?
This Phase 2 Executive Order does not change the following:
• The Three Ws (Wear, Wait, Wash) should be practiced;
• Public playgrounds remain closed;
• Bars and nightclubs remain closed;
• Movie theaters, museums, bowling alleys, amusement parks, arcades, and skating rinks
remain closed;
• Bingo parlors and other gaming establishments remain closed;
• Teleworking continues to be encouraged whenever possible; and
• Visitation at long-term care facilities remains restricted, except for certain
compassionate care situations; and
• The following facilities that operate within an indoor space remain closed: spas, exercise
facilities, gyms, fitness studios, martial arts facilities, dance studios, trampoline and
rock-climbing facilities, roller skating rinks, ice staking rinks, and basketball courts.
What is the new mass gathering limit?
In Phase 2, gatherings of more than ten people in a single indoor space remains prohibited. In
outdoor spaces, gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited. These mass gathering limits
include parades, fairs, festivals, auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference rooms, and meeting
halls.
The mass gathering limit does not apply to retail businesses, restaurants, personal care and
grooming businesses, pools, child care, day camps, and overnight camps. In these settings,
there are other restrictions, such as 50 percent reduced occupancy or putting six feet of
distance between each group at a restaurant, to ensure that there is not overcrowding.
The prohibition on mass gatherings does not include gatherings for health and safety, to look
for and obtain goods and services, for work, or for receiving governmental services. A mass
gathering does not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations or stops,
medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls, and shopping centers.
It also does not apply to the exercise of First Amendment rights including worship /religious services. However, in these settings, people are strongly encouraged to follow the Three Ws, and should avoid congregating in groups.
Regarding indoor spaces that are public facing, is the mass gathering limit calculated by the
entire building or per room? In public-facing facilities, the mass gathering limit applies per each room of the facility.
Some businesses will REMAIN CLOSED in Phase 2 including: bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, and bowling alleys.
Certain businesses will be open at limited capacity with other requirements and recommendations including: restaurants at 50% dine-in capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements; personal care businesses, including salons and barbers, at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements; pools at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements. Employees of personal care businesses will be required to wear face coverings.
Childcare facilities, day camps and overnight camps will be open with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements. Retail businesses allowed to open in Phase 1 at 50% capacity will continue at that level.
Public health recommendations are provided for worship services to practice enhanced social distancing and other cleaning and hygiene practices.
The Safer At Home Phase 2 runs through at least Friday, June 26.
https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/Phase-2-FAQ.pdf
