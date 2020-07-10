Traffic Alert: Detours and lane closures this weekend

Forsyth / Davie County Line: I-40 will be CLOSED in both directions tonight into early Saturday morning. Expect ‘lane closures’ along I-40 between Hwy 801 (Exit 180) and Harper Road (Exit 182) starting at 6pm TONIGHT (July 10).

Around 11pm, I-40 between Hwy 801 and Harper Road will be shut down. All lanes of I-40 should be back open by 7am Saturday morning (July 11). Short detours will be in place overnight.

Reason: To safely set a new pedestrian bridge in place over I-40.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2020/2020-07-09-i-40-closure-davie-forsyth-county-line.aspx

Salem Parkway through downtown Winston Salem

Salem Parkway (Business 40) will be closed this weekend (July 10-July 13) in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Main Street from 8pm TONIGHT through 6am Monday morning. Signed detours will be in place.

Reason: The closure is needed so crews can do bridge painting and remove all the supports underneath the Green Street pedestrian bridge.

Eastbound vehicles will exit at Cloverdale Avenue.

Westbound drivers will have to exit at Main Street.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2020/2020-07-09-salem-pkwy-weekend-closure.aspx