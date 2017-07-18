DETOUR: Hwy 52 both directions between the two 40s this weekend in Winston-Salem

NCDOT will close U.S. 52 in both directions between Business 40 and I-40 from 10pm Friday, July 21, through 5am Monday, July 24, to remove the Rams Drive bridge…
DETOUR: Hwy 52 both directions between the two 40’s this weekend (July 21-24) in Winston-Salem
The new Research Parkway will be OPEN but NOT accessible to Hwy 52 this weekend. Download printable map of stadium access routes [pdf/1.67mb/1p]
NC DOT https://goo.gl/nmQX58
