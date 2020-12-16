Search
How to deter ‘porch pirates’

Dec 16, 2020

Like

Package Protection during the holidays.

Largely because of the pandemic (and sheer convenience) more of us are shopping from home now more than ever. This means more packages are being delivered. And more opportunities for “porch pirates” to steal them.

A survey commissioned by SimpliSafe revealed almost half of us (47%) have been a victim of package theft.

Some practical steps you can take to deter ‘porch pirates’…

*Track your package.

The first thing you can do after making an online purchase is to keep tabs on your shipping and delivery information. Making use apps and email updates will allow you to plan for someone to be home when packages arrive or have a trusted person or neighbor be on the lookout for your package.

*Request a “signature required” delivery.

This will ensure that your package is not left unattended and someone has to accept the package. Most delivery services offer this alternative.

*Install a security camera at your front door.

When motion is detected or your doorbell is rung, the latest technology can send a remote signal to notify you, once the package is delivered.

*Having your packages sent to an alternate destination.

Many department stores allow online orders to be sent to your local store for pick up at your convenience. Some stores even offer curb service.

 What should you do if your package is missing?

-Check with neighbors. Maybe they have inadvertently taken your package or perhaps it was delivered to the wrong address.

-Contact the delivery service to verify it was delivered. If you believe it was stolen, contact the retailer! You may also be able to file a claim with the shipping company. Be aware there is a limit to the number of days to file a claim once the theft has occurred.

-Contact your credit card company. Some credit card companies have purchase protection benefits that cover lost or stolen items. If the missing purchase is substantial, you may want to check your homeowners’ policy and contact the police.

*Experts suggest using a Credit card over a Debit card for better protection.  https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-how-to-deter-porch-pirates/article

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostThursday News, December 17, 2020
