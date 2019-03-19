James “Gus” Thomas, D.Min., LPC Clinical Supervisor / EMDR Clinician with Associates in Christian Counseling
ACC is a counseling and psychological center serving the Triad since 1991.
Dr Gus Thomas handles the delicate topic of ‘Depression’ www.nami.org
Associates in Christian Counseling is a counseling and psychological center serving the Triad since 1991. ACC is a faith-based organization whose mission is to provide professional mental health services to all who seek them. ACC has a credentialed, professional staff offering a unique approach that is tailored to the needs of the individual client. This can include psychological concepts, Biblical precepts and a variety of mental health techniques and services. We meet each client at their point of need.
http://www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Depression - March 19, 2019
- Miracle story from tornado struck Paducah, Kentucky - March 19, 2019
- Tuesday News, March 19, 2019 - March 19, 2019