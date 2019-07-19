Deployed dad surprises family at Camp Hanes

After being deployed for a year, Stephen Boissey, a member of the Army National Guard, could only use his phone or computer to talk to his family.

Boissey wanted to make his return home memorable for his kids (ages 6 and 8) who have been at Camp Hanes last week.

Camp Hanes staff helped with the surprise. Stephen was hidden in a giant box before campers walked down to a routine campfire event.

Boissey’s kids were ‘hand-picked’ from the campers to see what was hidden in the box. They lifted it up to find their dad inside. Can you say PRICELESS!

(Military homecoming viral videos NEVER get old!)

BTW: Stephen Boissey is a member of the Army National Guard and a Winston-Salem police officer. And, Boissey worked at YMCA Camp Hanes more than a decade ago. Sources: Local media

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/heartwarming/unboxed-nc-military-dad-pulls-off-epic-homecoming-surprise-at-camp-hanes/83-0490d7a6-b52a-4386-98be-fa0aa8e78ef8

https://www.wxii12.com/article/soldiers-homecoming-surprises-his-children-at-camp-hanes/28441434