Dennis Breeden health update

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (AUG 05, 2018)
Our newest WBFJ on-air staff member Dennis Breeden suffered a stroke back in April 2018…
After spending 16 days in the hospital, Dennis was back on the air with WBFJ-FM, less than a month later!
The Lord has used this health scare to spread His Good News of healing…to others.
Know the signs and symptoms of stroke by the acronym F-A-S-T
Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 9–1–1
When it comes to stroke treatment, every minute counts.
https://www.strokeawareness.com/patient/act-first.html
Educating yourself about stroke can be lifesaving.
Knowing when someone is at risk for stroke, what a stroke is, and the types of stroke can help you be prepared when it’s time to (over) react.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
verne@wbfj.fm
