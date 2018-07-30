Dennis Breeden health update

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (AUG 05, 2018)

Our newest WBFJ on-air staff member Dennis Breeden suffered a stroke back in April 2018…

After spending 16 days in the hospital, Dennis was back on the air with WBFJ-FM, less than a month later!

The Lord has used this health scare to spread His Good News of healing…to others.

Know the signs and symptoms of stroke by the acronym F-A-S-T

Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 9–1–1

When it comes to stroke treatment, every minute counts.

https://www.strokeawareness.com/patient/act-first.html

Educating yourself about stroke can be lifesaving.

Knowing when someone is at risk for stroke, what a stroke is, and the types of stroke can help you be prepared when it’s time to (over) react.