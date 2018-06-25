Dementia Caregivers Devotional

Sunday @ 5 (July 01, 2018)
Health educator Debbie Barr
Her latest book: “Grace for the Unexpected Journey: A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers”
Dementia caregivers walk a long, difficult road. This devotional gives grace for their journey. Read more: https://goo.gl/LJuNLu
DEBBIE BARR has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in health education and promotion. An experienced wellness writer and speaker, Debbie volunteers as a community educator for the Western Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Debbie is the author or co-author of numerous books including Keeping Love Alive as Memories Fade (with Dr Gary Chapman) and Grace for the Unexpected Journey. Debbie lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina https://www.debbiebarr.com/
Plus…
Glenn Stanton with Focus on the Family
The topic of healthy Masculinity in men
“Toxic masculinity” has been cited as the cause of everything from the #MeToo sexual assault crisis to mass shootings. But the phrase “toxic masculinity” is an oxymoron, like jumbo shrimp. One thing refutes the other. There is a world of difference between the two.
Glenn Stanton is the author of several books including “Secure Daughters, Confident Sons”
Article: https://glenntstanton.com/2018/01/26/toxic-masculinity-theres-no-such-thing/
