Dementia Caregivers Devotional

Sunday @ 5 (July 01, 2018)

Health educator Debbie Barr

Her latest book: “Grace for the Unexpected Journey: A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers”

Dementia caregivers walk a long, difficult road. This devotional gives grace for their journey. Read more: https://goo.gl/LJuNLu

DEBBIE BARR has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in health education and promotion. An experienced wellness writer and speaker, Debbie volunteers as a community educator for the Western Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Debbie is the author or co-author of numerous books including Keeping Love Alive as Memories Fade (with Dr Gary Chapman) and Grace for the Unexpected Journey. Debbie lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina https://www.debbiebarr.com/

Plus…

Glenn Stanton with Focus on the Family

The topic of healthy Masculinity in men

“Toxic masculinity” has been cited as the cause of everything from the #MeToo sexual assault crisis to mass shootings. But the phrase “toxic masculinity” is an oxymoron, like jumbo shrimp. One thing refutes the other. There is a world of difference between the two.

Glenn Stanton is the author of several books including “Secure Daughters, Confident Sons”

Article: https://glenntstanton.com/2018/01/26/toxic-masculinity-theres-no-such-thing/