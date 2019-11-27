Dementia Care Study to help Caregivers

Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are seeking 400 volunteers for a new Dementia Care Study. The study is designed to help caregivers.
Participants must have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or be caring for someone who has the disease or disorder. (336-716-1716)
BTW: More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia. About two-thirds of those caregivers are women, and a quarter of them are of the “sandwich generation” — those who are caring for a parent while raising their own children at the same time.
Need Help? The Alzheimer’s Association also offers a 24/7 helpline for caregivers, simply call 800-272-3900.
