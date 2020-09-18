Defund the police? Be careful what you wish for…

In probably one of the most ironic moments of 2020, members of the Minneapolis City Council asked the city’s police chief (Medaria Arradondo) how his department was responding to the city’s rise in violent crime just months after the council decided to begin defunding their police department.

“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?'” said Jamal Osman, newly elected council member of Ward 6 in Minneapolis. He said he’s already been inundated with complaints from residents that calls for police aren’t being answered.

Reports of street racing, daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults, and shootings have spiked since June!

As CBN News reported in June, following the police killing of George Floyd in May, nine members of the city council vowed to disband the police department.

That action is on hold…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/september/minneapolis-city-council-complains-to-police-chief-about-rising-crime-rate-after-pledging-to-defund-department