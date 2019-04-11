Decluttering your pet’s space will bring you BOTH joy!

Pet Tidy

In recent years, the KonMari method of decluttering has taken the world by storm. Using the steps suggested by Marie Kondo, the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, you are able to sort through your possessions and evaluate which items you actually need. Check out 4 practical tips in decluttering, to bring ‘joy’ to your pets, and their stuff on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://freshpet.com/blog/marie-kondo-declutter-pets-space/

Thursday (April 11) is National Pet Day

Dogs are part of the American family (more than any other pet) according to the American Pet Products Association. Americans also have a lot of ‘freshwater’ pets. There are an estimated 142 million freshwater fish swimming around our homes followed by the patter of dogs and cats…