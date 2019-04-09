Search
Declutter: Your mess could be the CAUSE of your stress?

Declutter: Your mess could be the CAUSE of your stress?

Verne HillApr 09, 2019Comments Off on Declutter: Your mess could be the CAUSE of your stress?

According to the National Association for Professional Organizers,  54% of Americans are overwhelmed by their clutter.
On top of that, the majority of people (78%) allow stuff to build up because they don’t know what to do about it.  There seems to be a real link between too much clutter and depression.

*Professional organizer Cas Aarssen suggests starting with a “21-item toss.” Every day for a week, find 21 things around your home that you can donate or throw away. By the end of the week, you will have made a dent in decluttering and will likely be motivated to carry on.

Check out the one week “21-item toss” (hit different areas of your home and pick 21 things to donate or put in the trash/recycle bin) to start with the de-cluttering here:  http://clutterbug.me/2015/03/de-clutter-with-a-21-item-toss.html

