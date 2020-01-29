Declaring ‘War’ on Planned Parenthood

The sisters (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) from Fayetteville are calling out Planned Parenthood for what they say is an effort to “eliminate and get rid of black babies”. The women are focused on educating and enlightening the public, contending that Planned Parenthood has had a hugely negative influence on the black community in America. “This is not just a white or black issue…it is about humanity.”
Diamond and Silk, two well-known conservative Social media personalities have declared war on Planned Parenthood.
https://www.diamondandsilk.com/
SOURCE: CBN Newswatch
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/activists-diamond-and-silk-declare-war-on-planned-parenthood-for-targeting-black-families
