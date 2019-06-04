Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog “Dear Graduate” 

“Dear Graduate” 

Verne HillJun 04, 2019Comments Off on “Dear Graduate” 

Like

To the graduating class of 2019, entering into the world requires an immediate understanding of self and the surprise of accepting who you were all along.

Practical advice from Forsyth Family (Lisa Doss)…

Expand your group of friends

Say yes to traveling

Maintain higher standards

Consider your options when it comes to your career

Every day and every year is a gift…

Read more:  https://www.forsythfamilymagazine.com/dear-graduate/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Local D-Day commemoration this Wednesday

Verne HillJun 04, 2019

Tuesday News, June 04, 2019  

Verne HillJun 04, 2019

Beach Safety: Which is more dangerous – sharks or rip currents?

Verne HillJun 03, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
6
Thu
8:30 am Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Jun 6 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
This initial training is a 3-day intensive school that covers an overview of what makes a Chaplain. You will leave with the tools to start you in this calling. This training does not make you[...]
Jun
7
Fri
8:30 am Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Jun 7 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
This initial training is a 3-day intensive school that covers an overview of what makes a Chaplain. You will leave with the tools to start you in this calling. This training does not make you[...]
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jun 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jun
8
Sat
7:00 am Rummage Sale & Bake Sale @ Spirit & Truth Worship Center (Winston-Salem)
Rummage Sale & Bake Sale @ Spirit & Truth Worship Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 8 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Fellowship Hall Renovations 336.245.8562
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes