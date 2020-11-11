Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Deals for Vets

Deals for Vets

Verne HillNov 11, 2020Comments Off on Deals for Vets

Like

Veterans Day is Wednesday, NOV 11, 2020

Honoring and remembering all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your service…

Deals for Vets on Wednesday

Krispy Kreme, CiCi’s Pizza, Zaxby’s, Starbucks, and Wendy’s – Just a few of the restaurants and retailers offering freebies to Vets and active duty military on Wednesday (Veterans Day). Details: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/11/09/veterans-day-2020-deals-discounts-freebies-applebees-starbucks/6221837002/

Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free (6 inch) turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any Sheetz location.   Free car washes are also provide to veterans and active duty military. *Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. www.sheetz.com

 Free Deals for Vets (Military.com) https://www.military.com/veterans-day/restaurants-veterans-day-military-discounts.html

Military Benefits – Free Deals for Vets https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/

 

FRIDAY: Event for Veterans in Winston-Salem. Drive-thru Veterans recognition event happening this Friday, NOV 13 from 11am to 1pm at the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall.  Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC in Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event.  Registration is required, just email Don Timmons at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.  https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-is-the-city-of-winston-salem-going-to-delay-leaf-pick-up/

 NOTE: Info on the News Blog and whoever is left on Facebook 😊

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersNov 11, 2020

COVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship

Verne HillNov 11, 2020

Covid Relief: Financial help from the CARES Act…

Verne HillNov 11, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Nov 25 all-day
Non-perishable items are needed to help make Thanksgiving Meal Boxes for those in need throughout the community. Items needed: stuffing mix, canned yams, green beans, canned pumpkin & more! Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes