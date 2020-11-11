Veterans Day is Wednesday, NOV 11, 2020

Honoring and remembering all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your service…

Deals for Vets on Wednesday

Krispy Kreme, CiCi’s Pizza, Zaxby’s, Starbucks, and Wendy’s – Just a few of the restaurants and retailers offering freebies to Vets and active duty military on Wednesday (Veterans Day). Details: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/11/09/veterans-day-2020-deals-discounts-freebies-applebees-starbucks/6221837002/

Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free (6 inch) turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any Sheetz location. Free car washes are also provide to veterans and active duty military. *Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. www.sheetz.com

Free Deals for Vets (Military.com) https://www.military.com/veterans-day/restaurants-veterans-day-military-discounts.html

Military Benefits – Free Deals for Vets https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/

FRIDAY: Event for Veterans in Winston-Salem. Drive-thru Veterans recognition event happening this Friday, NOV 13 from 11am to 1pm at the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall. Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC in Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event. Registration is required, just email Don Timmons at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-is-the-city-of-winston-salem-going-to-delay-leaf-pick-up/

