Deals: Teacher Appreciation Day (May 7)

May 07, 2019

Today is Teacher Appreciation Day all part of National Teachers Week. *The biggest freebie day for educators is TODAY (Tuesday)

The deals for educators (you will need your teacher’s ID). Some offers vary by location. Remember, to call ahead to confirm.

 

Arby’sSome locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich Tuesday.

 

Brixx Wood Fired PizzaThrough Friday, teachers get a buy-one-get-one free pizza with their school ID, the restaurant’s Facebook page says.

 

Bruegger’s Bagels: The bagel restaurant is giving all teachers a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase and valid ID Monday through Friday.

 

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree. No coupon is needed.

 

Chick-fil-A: There’s not a nationwide promotion but select locations are offering teachers a deal Tuesday and some locations are celebrating for a week. Either call your closest location or search individual restaurant’s Facebook page.

 

ChipotleTeachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels. Learn more at www.chipotle.com/teachers.

A little boy was pedaling as fast as he could down a busy highway. He was on a frantic mission to save his dad's life.

 

Cicis: Teachers and school staff get a free adult buffet Tuesday for National Teacher Appreciation Day with a valid school ID and a coupon.

 

McAlister’s DeliTeachers get a free McAlister’s Deli Sweet Tea during Teacher Appreciation Week, Monday through Friday with a valid school ID.

 

McDonald’s: Not a nationwide deal, but RetailMeNot reports some McDonald’s are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.

 

Panera ??

 

PDQTeachers get 50% off your entire order with a valid ID Tuesday.

 

Smoothie KingTeachers get a free extra or enhancer all week when they show their badge at checkout, the company tweeted.

 

Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does,” the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant’s app with promo code TEACHERS. Download the app at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

 

Other offers

A.C. Moore: The craft store usually offers teachers with an ID, pay stub or certificate, 15% off their entire sale and regular-price purchase. On Tuesday, they get 25% off and through Saturday, they get 20% off. Learn more at www.acmoore.com/teacher-appreciation.

 

Barnes & Noble: The retailer offers educators a 20% discount on qualifying purchases year-round with its free discount program.

 

Books-A-Million: With the free Educator’s Discount Program, teachers get a 20% discount on all items that they purchase in store and free online shipping. Request an educator discount card at www.booksamillion.com/educators.

 

Crayola: Through 10 a.m. May 13, Crayola is offering all teachers 15% off online with promo code THANKYOU. Some exclusions apply.

 

Rosetta Stone: For National Teacher Appreciation Week, the language learning software, is offering teachers a free three-month subscription to the Rosetta Stone app. Teachers need to send an email to expandyourworld@rosettastone.com with the subject line National Teacher Appreciation Week to get the free code.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/05/03/national-teacher-appreciation-day-2019-free-food-discounts-and-deals/3654656002/

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostROCC 5K Run and Walk happens this Saturday (May 11)
