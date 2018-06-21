DEALS: Specials to celebrate SUMMER…

Specials to celebrate SUMMER…

Bojangles’: This summer, get a 32-ounce cup of Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea for $1 at participating locations.

Cinnabon: With the purchase of any baked good Thursday, get a free 10-ounce cold brew iced coffee, available in vanilla or cinnamon roll. This deal is only available at participating mall locations.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Participating locations nationwide will give away 3.5-ounce samples of the brand’s new Frozen Lemonade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.

Hungry Howie’s: Through Thursday, get a large one-topping pizza for $5.98. Florida locations are not included in this national promotion.

McAlister’s Deli: The chain hosts its 10th annual Free Tea Day Thursday and will give away free 32-ounce glasses of sweet and unsweet black tea, no purchase necessary. Learn more at www.mcalistersdeli.com/freeteaday.

McDonald’s: With the purchase of a Quarter Pounder or Double Quarter Pound Thursday, get a free “Frylus” selfie-photo accessory plus bonus phone stand at more than 2,000 participating locations nationwide. Find locations at www.frylus.com.

