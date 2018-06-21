Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog DEALS: Specials to celebrate SUMMER…

DEALS: Specials to celebrate SUMMER…

Verne HillJun 21, 2018Comments Off on DEALS: Specials to celebrate SUMMER…

Like

Specials to celebrate SUMMER…

Bojangles’: This summer, get a 32-ounce cup of Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea for $1 at participating locations.

 

Cinnabon: With the purchase of any baked good Thursday, get a free 10-ounce cold brew iced coffee, available in vanilla or cinnamon roll. This deal is only available at participating mall locations.

 

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

 

Dunkin’ Donuts:  Participating locations nationwide will give away 3.5-ounce samples of the brand’s new Frozen Lemonade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.

 

Hungry Howie’s: Through Thursday, get a large one-topping pizza for $5.98. Florida locations are not included in this national promotion.

 

McAlister’s Deli: The chain hosts its 10th annual Free Tea Day Thursday and will give away free 32-ounce glasses of sweet and unsweet black tea, no purchase necessary. Learn more at www.mcalistersdeli.com/freeteaday.

 

McDonald’s: With the purchase of a Quarter Pounder or Double Quarter Pound Thursday, get a free “Frylus” selfie-photo accessory plus bonus phone stand at more than 2,000 participating locations nationwide. Find locations at www.frylus.com.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/06/20/first-day-summer-2018-get-freebies-and-deals-thursday/704536002/

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostYou should never wear ‘these clothing items’ to work this summer
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Freedom House: “Rescuing mothers, Redeeming lives”

Verne HillJun 21, 2018

New study: Marriage is good for your heart…

Verne HillJun 21, 2018

You should never wear ‘these clothing items’ to work this summer

Verne HillJun 21, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
18
Mon
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 18 – Jul 21 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Yadkinville, Pilot Mountain & King) needs volunteers… June 25-29, July 9-13 & July 23-27 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and[...]
9:00 am “Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 18 @ 9:00 am – Jun 22 @ 12:00 pm
Kids Camp is for 4 years old through 5th grade 336.714.5448
6:00 pm VBS: “Game On” @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Game On” @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
336.788.3112
6:30 pm VBS: “Camp Moose on the Loose” @ Higher Ground Baptist Church (Tyro Community)
VBS: “Camp Moose on the Loose” @ Higher Ground Baptist Church (Tyro Community)
Jun 18 @ 6:30 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
For ages 3 years old – adults 336.787.3229
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes