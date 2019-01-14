Deals: National Pizza Week

Whether you’re snowed in or simply still recovering from the holidays and all the cooking involved, pizza is the solution. Low-effort and shareable, it’s the answer to the mid-January, post-holiday gloom.

How fitting, then, that the second full week of January (Jan. 13 to 19 this year) just happens to be National Pizza Week. We’ve rounded up the best deals pizza joints are offering, so you can save on carryout, delivery and at-home pizza making. We’ve also found some pizza-themed clothing and home decor items, if you want to celebrate Pizza Week in style.

Pizza delivery, pickup and dine-in savings and deals

Bertucci’s: Get the Everyday Pizza Deal when you order carryout. The deal includes your choice of one Party Pizza and one Cheese Party Pizza.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: On Monday of National Pizza Week, get half off any large deep dish or tavern cut pizza, plus $5 Jimador Margaritas.

Blackjack Pizza: Get the Family Deal for $25.99. Includes two large two-topping pizzas, CheeseBread, CinnaBread and a two-liter drink.

Blaze Pizza: Order online through the month of January to get two 11-inch pepperoni pizzas for $10.

Domino’s: The Mix-and-Match deal lets you pick any two or more items for $5.99 each. The list includes Medium 2-Topping Pizzas, Marbled Cookie Brownie, Specialty Chicken, Oven Baked Sandwich, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, 8-piece Chicken and Pasta in a Dish.

Fresh Brothers: Order online and pick up at the store to get these discounts: $5 off orders of $20 or more; $10 off orders of $35 or more; $15 off orders of $50 or more.

Hungry Howie’s: Get a free medium one-topping pizza with purchase of a large one-topping pizza at menu price (valid through Feb. 4).

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Use this printable coupon to get a large one-topping stuffed crust pizza for $10. Or, get a large one-topping pizza and Signature Calzone Ring for $15.99.

Monical’s Pizza: Get a 14-inch Thin Crust Family Pleaser deal. Includes up to three toppings on the pizza, a family-sized garden salad and soft drinks for $19.59. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Papa Gino’s: Get two or more Large Traditional Pizzas with up to five toppings for $10.99 each. Use this coupon code. Plus, get a free small cheese pizza at participating locations when you join the text club and text PIZZA3 to 40518.

Papa John’s: Get two medium one-topping pizzas for $6 each when you order online. Or, get 25% offregular-priced pizzas by ordering here. Through Jan. 27, get free 10-inch cheese sticks with any $12 purchase via the chain’s app.

Pizza Hut: Order two or more of the following and get them for $5 each: Medium 1-topping pizzas, Bone-out Wings, Cinnabon Mini Rolls and more.

Walmart: Use Grocery Pickup to order the Big Game Party Combo for under $11, which includes a DiGiorno pizza, two-liter bottle of cola and Nestle Toll House cookies. Plus, through Jan. 31, get $10 off orders over $50.

Pizza gear

From cheesy to stylish, these pizza-themed fashions and kitchenware will help you really get into National Pizza week or throw a fun pizza party

Amazon: You’ll find plenty of pizza-themed clothing, including a Pizza is Always the Answer T-Shirt and pizza pajamas. Better yet, Amazon has extended its promotion for free shipping on all orders (even if you don’t have Prime) until Jan. 31. So you have plenty of time to order pizza fashion, pizza stones, pizza cutters and everything you need for pizza night.

Etsy: If you’re looking for a subtle piece of jewelry or everyday wear, there are plenty of small pizza-slice pendants (made with your choice of metal) from the artists on Etsy. If your friends enjoy pizza just as much as you do, you’ll also find pizza friendship necklaces. Each friend can wear a slice, and all the slices (when put together) form an entire pizza.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s has a variety of novelty items for pizza lovers, including a You Took a Pizza My Heart T-Shirt (on sale for $22.99) and a pizza throw pillow for $14.99 (buy one, get the second half off). Use this promo code to get 15% off any purchase over $100.

Hayneedle: A “Celery is 95% Water and 100% Not Pizza” wall print is on sale for $30.94.

Macy’s: Get the Pizza Party dice game for $20. It’s a dice game that challenges you to match the toppings on your slice. For a limited time, get 15% off any order.

Overstock: The online store for everything home-related has a huge array of pizza ovens, pizza cutters, pizza stones and more. Select items will be up to 25% off Jan. 8 to 24.

Party City: Throwing a pizza party? Party City has pizza party-themed cups, paper plates and table covers. Get up to $10 off with the latest coupons and promotions.

Target: Target offers plenty of funny pizza clothing options, including a Slice Slice Baby tank for $12.99 and an Every Pizza is a Personal Pizza If You Just Believe in Yourself T-shirt for $9.99. Get $5 off orders over $50.

ThinkGeek: If you’re after pizza plushies and pillows, ThinkGeek has you covered with pizza-eating Pusheens and a plush pizza-slice pillow. Get an extra 30% off sale items.

World Market: Bake your next pizza in a terracotta oven to give it an artisan wood-fired pizza flavor. This promo code gets you an extra 10% off.

Zazzle: If you are a pizza super-fan, Zazzle will help you celebrate that fandom with pride. Among your options are a T-Shirt depicting Space Cat Spinning a Pizza Turntable and pizza watches. For a limited time, use promo code NEWZYEARZAZZ to get 15% off.

