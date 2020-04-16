Search
Dealing with Stress and Guilt during a Pandemic

Verne HillApr 16, 2020Comments Off on Dealing with Stress and Guilt during a Pandemic

Will this virus lock-down ever end? Where is God?

I’m stressed out. 

I feel guilty that I’m not on the ‘front line’. 

I have feelings of hopelessness.

Dr Heath Greene, Ph.D. Executive Director, Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston Salem

Are you feeling very guilty about being stressed, etc., because  you see others who have it far, far worse.  Many of us from time to time are dealing with stress and guilt during the current COVID-19 pandemic.  You are not alone…

Listen now

 

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: Two things that seem at odds can both be true—the idea of AND rather than BUT.

Example: So, someone might say, “I feel stressed, overwhelmed, anxious, and down, BUT I know that people do not have a job or who have the virus or who are in danger on the front lines of caregiving every day. Others have died. So, I should not feel that way.”

 

Consider the reality that others may have it far worse AND the stressors they are facing are still real.

Valid but at times incredibly difficult.

This is not a time for beating ourselves up, but rather giving grace, love, and kindness not only to others, but ourselves as well.

 

Loving God and our neighbors, but ourselves also…

Jesus replied, “‘You must love the LORD your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind.  This is the first and greatest commandment.  A second is equally important: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’   Matthew 22:37-40

 

Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston Salem

336-896-0065   www.christiancounseling.org

