Dealing with GRIEF during the Holidays

“Others are struggling too. You are not alone…”

“If you don’t deal with grief, it will deal with you…”

“People are like stained-glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within.”

– Elizabeth Kubler-Ross

Stained Glass

In the process of glass-making there is heat. A good reminder that God allows events to change us, transform us, make us more like Him, and to shape us into something beautiful. Events in our lives may not seem pleasant or enjoyable or even bearable at times, but God is doing a good work in us.

“And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” Philippians 1:6 (ESV)

God is long-suffering, and patient – qualities associated with mercy and hope – and He continues to work on us, with us, and through us. What a demonstration of love!

So when you look at a stained glass window, in person or a picture, think of God. Think of His grace and mercy. Think of His making us beautiful, making us more like Him. And then shine His light for the world to see the beauty of Him in your life! http://surecord.blogspot.com/2014/02/stained-glass.html

Alan Malchuk, MSW, LCSW

Licensed Clinical Social Worker @ SureCord Christian Counseling in Clemmons www.surecord.com 336-712-2828

SureCord Christian Counseling

4217 Lake Cliff Drive

Clemmons, NC 27012 www.surecord.com 336-712-2828

Five Stages of Grief -Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

The five stages, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance are a part of the framework that makes up our learning to live with the one we lost. They are tools to help us frame and identify what we may be feeling. But they are not stops on some linear timeline in grief. Not everyone goes through all of them or in a prescribed order. Our hope is that with these stages comes the knowledge of grief ‘s terrain, making us better equipped to cope with life and loss. At times, people in grief will often report more stages. Just remember your grief is an unique as you are. https://grief.com/the-five-stages/

10 Best and 10 Worst Things to Say to Someone in Grief

-David Kessler and Elisabeth Kubler-Ross https://grief.com/10-best-worst-things-to-say-to-someone-in-grief/

“A Season of Grief” daily emails from Grief Share

When a loved one or friend dies, grieving that loss can take a long time, but you are not alone. GriefShare is here with support groups, and now daily emails, that provide encouragement and reminders of the recovery process. Sign up for a daily email today: https://www.griefshare.org/dailyemails