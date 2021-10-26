Dealing with ‘brain fog’ after Covid?  You are not alone.

Long-term COVID-19 side effects could include memory loss and other cognitive dysfunctions, commonly labelled as “brain fog,” according to a recent study that looked at 740 patients in the Mount Sinai Health System who had contracted COVID-19.
Another study that documented “brain fog” was published by Oxford University. The study also found common lingering symptoms, such as trouble breathing, abdominal ailments, fatigue, pain, anxiety and depression.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/10/25/memory-loss-long-term-covid-symptoms/6168210001/
