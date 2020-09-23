Search
Deaf Missions completes Bible translation

Sep 23, 2020

A translation of the Bible in American Sign Language has just been completed after 39 years of work.

Work on the translation into ASL began in 1981 with Independent Christian Church minister Duane King. In 1970, after meeting a deaf Christian couple who avoided going to church because they did not understand what was going on.

King decided he wanted to learn how to sign so that he could help the deaf community. After King and his wife, Peggy, planted a church and a mission for the deaf in Iowa, King started working on an ASL Bible.

Info on Deaf Missions + ASL videos go to www.deafmissions.org.

The organization also offers classes and produces devotionals for the deaf.

https://disrn.com/news/american-sign-language-bible-now-complete-after-39-years

