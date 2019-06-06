Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Deadly drought in Somalia continues, but you can help…

Deadly drought in Somalia continues, but you can help…

Verne HillJun 06, 2019Comments Off on Deadly drought in Somalia continues, but you can help…

Like

Update: Somalia is currently in one of the driest seasons on record in over 35 years.  A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.

Fact:  Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3 million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements and the shortages are about 40% worse now than this past winter.

*Communities are again facing severe hunger and water scarcity and are at risk from deadly communicable diseases.  Source: Winston-Salem Journal / AP

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/un-million-somalis-could-die-by-end-of-summer-if/article_c07a46d5-66ea-5df4-aa88-a22fb4c540b5.html#1

Somalia, a country located in the Horn of Africa, borders Ethiopia to the west and Kenya to the southwest.

 

Somalia ranks among the ten poorest countries in the world.

It is estimated that 43% of the population live in extreme poverty (existing on less than $1 dollar a day). Over half of the Somalian labor force is unemployed…

 

*Sobering: The 2010-12 famine is believed to have killed more than a quarter-million Somalis, half of them younger than age 5.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/05/world/africa/africa-famine-united-nations-somalia.html

 You can help today…

Your gift of $11 dollars will provide one child with a month’s supply of emergency nutrition packets.

 Have your credit card ready when you call…

888 – 544 – 5448

 Or give safe and secure, online at

WBFJ.FM

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘The DIY Guide to Building a Family That Lasts’

Verne HillJun 06, 2019

10 things you might not know about the Normandy invasion

Verne HillJun 06, 2019

Government scientists will no longer conduct research using aborted baby body parts

Verne HillJun 06, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
7
Fri
8:30 am Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Jun 7 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
This initial training is a 3-day intensive school that covers an overview of what makes a Chaplain. You will leave with the tools to start you in this calling. This training does not make you[...]
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jun 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jun
8
Sat
7:00 am Rummage Sale & Bake Sale @ Spirit & Truth Worship Center (Winston-Salem)
Rummage Sale & Bake Sale @ Spirit & Truth Worship Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 8 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Fellowship Hall Renovations 336.245.8562
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Christ Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Christ Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 8 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Christian Education projects 336.722.2007
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes