Deadly drought in Somalia continues, but you can help…

Update: Somalia is currently in one of the driest seasons on record in over 35 years. A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.

Fact: Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3 million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements and the shortages are about 40% worse now than this past winter.

*Communities are again facing severe hunger and water scarcity and are at risk from deadly communicable diseases. Source: Winston-Salem Journal / AP

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/un-million-somalis-could-die-by-end-of-summer-if/article_c07a46d5-66ea-5df4-aa88-a22fb4c540b5.html#1

Somalia, a country located in the Horn of Africa, borders Ethiopia to the west and Kenya to the southwest.

Somalia ranks among the ten poorest countries in the world.

It is estimated that 43% of the population live in extreme poverty (existing on less than $1 dollar a day). Over half of the Somalian labor force is unemployed…

*Sobering: The 2010-12 famine is believed to have killed more than a quarter-million Somalis, half of them younger than age 5.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/05/world/africa/africa-famine-united-nations-somalia.html

You can help today…

Your gift of $11 dollars will provide one child with a month’s supply of emergency nutrition packets.

Have your credit card ready when you call…

888 – 544 – 5448

Or give safe and secure, online at

WBFJ.FM