Deadline: Apply for Lowe’s small business emergency relief grants

The deadline to apply for small business emergency relief grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 from Lowe’s.

The non-profit Local Initiatives Support Corporation, also known as L-I-S-C, is giving out the grants thanks to the home improvement chain’s $55 million dollar contribution. Applications will be accepted through 11:59pm tonight (August 3, 2020) in the fifth round of relief grants. *The grants do not need to be repaid.

Finalists will receive an email by Aug. 21, 2020.

Apply at www.lisc.org/lowes.

https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/small-business-relief-grants/lowes/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/usaandmain/2020/08/01/small-business-coronavirus-relief-aid-lowes/5563114002/