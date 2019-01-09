DCCC: Info meeting for Homeschoolers / High Schoolers (Jan 14)

Davidson County Community College supports a number of options for High School students and further education.
Learn more about Davidson Early College AND Career and College Promise during a (Homeschool) information session this Monday (Jan 14) afternoon (3:30pm to 4:30pm)
Location: The Lexington Library meeting room.
Email: ccc@davidsonccc.edu
https://davidsonccc.edu/academics/high-school-programs/ccp-counselor-fact-sheet/
