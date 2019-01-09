Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog DCCC: Info meeting for Homeschoolers / High Schoolers (Jan 14)

DCCC: Info meeting for Homeschoolers / High Schoolers (Jan 14)

Verne HillJan 09, 2019Comments Off on DCCC: Info meeting for Homeschoolers / High Schoolers (Jan 14)

Like

Davidson County Community College supports a number of options for High School students and further education.

Learn more about Davidson Early College AND Career and College Promise during a (Homeschool) information session this Monday (Jan 14) afternoon (3:30pm to 4:30pm)

Location: The Lexington Library meeting room.   

Email: ccc@davidsonccc.edu

https://davidsonccc.edu/academics/high-school-programs/ccp-counselor-fact-sheet/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNational Clean Off Your Desk Day. Tips to help get organized...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 09, 2019

National Clean Off Your Desk Day. Tips to help get organized…

Verne HillJan 09, 2019

Update: Fourth Street Bridge is now open over Bus 40

Verne HillJan 09, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
9
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 9 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Jan
11
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
6:30 pm “War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
“War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
“War Room” is a film about a couple who seem to have it all. However, they soon discover what is important in life through the power of prayer! It’s Free  /  Rated: PG For more[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes