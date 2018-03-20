Search
DCCC: 13th annual International Night this Thursday evening (March 22)

Verne Hill Mar 20, 2018

Davidson County Community College will once again bring the world to Davidson County by showcasing sights and sounds from more than 25 countries

DCCC: 13th annual International Night this Thursday evening (March 22)   The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Brinkley Gymnasium on the Davidson Campus
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend this fundraiser benefitting study abroad scholarships for DCCC students.

International Night is representative of the many ways students experience a global education at DCCC. A fun and educational campus tradition, the event encourages and engages participants in exploration of cultures different from their own.
The event will feature the Zeko’s food truck, hands-on activities, live entertainment, and displays representing various countries. Attendees can expect to taste cuisine from around the globe; watch performances by Cambodian dancers, the Winston Salem Prep Choir, a Korean pop band, and many other international performers; see displays of authentic artifacts and traditional dress; and even hear a variety of languages spoken. A fashion show of countries’ traditional attire will be a highlight of the evening.
A family-friendly affair, the event will offer a special children’s area. Participants will also be able to “visit” each country and earn stamps for their passport.

Lexington Mayor Newell Clark will open the festivities with a welcome message. He and co-host of the Morning Show on WBFJ, Verne Hill, and Vice President of Student Affairs at DCCC, Rhonda Coats, will judge the country displays and award prizes for best visual, best food, best dress, and best overall.

DCCC’s International Education Committee, whose mission is to help prepare DCCC students to be successful as global citizens, sponsors International Night. The event is a fundraiser that will benefit study abroad scholarships for DCCC students.
Advance tickets are available at the information desk located in the Brooks Student Center on the Davidson Campus, from DCCC Scholars of Global Distinction, or online at DavidsonCCC.edu/InternationalNight.

At the door, tickets will be $5 in advance and $7 at the door for ages 12 and up; $3 for ages 6-11 and free for ages 5 and under.
https://www.davidsonccc.edu/news/dccc%E2%80%99s-annual-international-night-promises-fun-all-ages

